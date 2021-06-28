Gary Kelly on how comms was key to Southwest Airlines’ emergence from the pandemic

DALLAS: Communications has been critical to Southwest Airlines’ emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, said chairman and CEO Gary Kelly.

Robert Jordan, the airline’s EVP corporate services, will become Southwest Airlines’ CEO, effective February 1, 2022. Kelly, who will serve as executive chairman until at least 2026, described the move as part of succession planning, according to CNBC.

Kelly led the company through the airborne COVID-19 upheavals, which uniquely hit the airline industry--where safety and continued operations are essential. Communications furthered the teamwork, he told PRWeek.

“You have to believe in what you're doing,” said Kelly, who has been the CEO for 17 of his 35 years at Southwest. “You've got to believe in your people. You've got to believe in the product or the service that you produce.”

Internal and external comms must be the same and consistent with actions in order to be authentic, he added.

Last year, the U.S. was leading the world in COVID-19 illnesses and deaths, hitting a daily death toll exceeding 4,000. The national unemployment rate peaked at a historic high of 14.8%. It was a time when people were scared.

“Our message to both our employees and our customers was very straightforward,” said Kelly. “We're going to do everything that we can to keep you safe. And if we don't think that it’s safe, then we're not going to do it.”

Southwest also prioritized communicating that the company would do everything it could to preserve jobs, and its service.

“Collaboration can't happen without communication, and there are a lot of things that are important to be able to say that you're a teammate,” said Kelly. “You have to be able to be trustworthy.”

With management requesting union concessions, Kelly had stated salary reductions would be necessary to avoid furloughs and layoffs, as reported by CNBC.

A Southwest spokesperson explained to PRWeek the reductions in executive compensation. Kelly’s total compensation reported at $9.2 million includes stock awards and bonuses. His base salary in 2019 was $750,000, which he reduced more than 20% to $562,000, early in the pandemic. In the fall 2020, Kelly cut his base salary to $0 to advocate for governmental assistance. Senior executives reduced their salaries by 20% mid-year 2020.

In December, Southwest sent a warning to workers of potential layoffs, due to the pandemic’s curtailing of air travel. It would have been the first layoffs in the company’s history.

However, the airline did not furlough or layoff staff or force pay cuts with non-contract and union employees.

In 2020, Southwest was hit with its first annual net loss since 1972, amounting to $3.1 billion. In Q1 2021, the corporation turned a profit of $116 million, assisted by $1.2 billion in extended Payroll Support Program federal aid to cover wages, salaries and benefits. Major U.S. airlines in total have received over $50 billion in federal support. In early 2021, Southwest reinstated Kelly’s and senior executives’ salaries.

Southwest was the only airline in the country that did not discontinue flights to any domestic service points, commented Kelly. Although volume was down, they flew to 17 new airports following the viral outbreak.

With vaccinations, flying is increasing in popularity and Kelly does not anticipate seeking additional federal loans and grants. Currently, the airline’s planned activity for this month is close to its June 2019 levels. He noted that it was in a strong position, coming into the pandemic. In 2019, Southwest carried more passengers than any other U.S. airline. It had a solid balance sheet, liquidity and overall low operating costs.

Kelly added, “I don’t think we’ll be profitable in the second quarter. But I think we’re finally getting to the point where we have a shot at breaking even or even making a small profit in June or July.”

A full recovery will require the right mix of increasing customers to cover overhead and to add extra flights. That’s Southwest’s current number one challenge, according to Kelly.

He proposed that the airline will address this by communicating its historic distinguishing factors from 40 years ago, which remain to this day.

“We do it the old fashioned way, not by being cheap, not by having old airplanes or paying our employees poorly,” he stated. “We do it by being efficient.”

By operating one airplane, the Boeing 737, every pilot in the company can fly every plane. Every flight attendant can work on any flight. Every mechanic can work on any aircraft. The airplanes are interchangeable on routes. Southwest doesn’t gather planes at hubs to facilitate connections. Thus, they get more flights per day from their airplanes and can pass on the savings to customers, explained Kelly.

The airline’s heart logo and its stock ticker symbol (LUV) represents a commitment to customer experience. Their steadfast policies of no travel agencies, no reservations, and open seating with all coach seats has conveyed their no-frills, lower fare, value brand.

For 2020, The Wall Street Journal ranked Southwest the top airline for operational performance--a position Southwest hopes to defend beyond the pandemic year.