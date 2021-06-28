Cannes Take-Aways – The Undeniable Power (and Potential) of PR to Drive Impact, a podcast sponsored by Weber Shandwick

At the conclusion of the first-ever virtual Cannes Festival of Creativity, PR Lions jury president and Weber Shandwick CEO Gail Heimann talks with PRWeek and Campaign US editorial director Steve Barrett about macro and micro trends in the work, the power of PR to weave ideas into culture, the benefits of being case-study scholars and the need for advocacy around wider industry representation at the Festival.

More from Cannes and Weber Shandwick:

Embracing radical complexity, a podcast sponsored by Weber Shandwick

The future of health must be equitable, a podcast sponsored by Weber Shandwick

