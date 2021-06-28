Marriott Bonvoy makes TikTok debut with global Power of Travel campaign

BETHESDA, MD: Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott’s loyalty program, is calling on consumers to embrace travel as a “pathway to growth, healing and unity.”

The global Power of Travel campaign, led by creative agency 72andSunny and supported by Bonvoy’s PR AOR Ballantines PR, encourages consumers to use the brand’s loyalty program to return to travel.

For the campaign, Marriott Bonvoy is leveraging TikTok and invites users to share personal travel memories to an original sound used in campaign commercial spots. The brand has tapped 27 influencers, including @lianev, @visitearth, @voyagefox, @renaemalone and @travellingtuesdays, to kick it off using the hashtag #TravelMakesUs. Their content drops on their respective pages June 24 through June 28.

“We really wanted to send a message of the power travel can have in exposing people to new things, immersing them in new cultures, opening their minds and expanding their empathy to different things that maybe they don't find in their own little corner of the world,” said Brian Povinelli, SVP of brand, loyalty and portfolio marketing at Marriott International. “We thought [TikTok] is a compelling platform for people to not only share how they feel travel can help transform them, but also get people back out on the road and following that wanderlust.”

“Wanderlust” has become a growing trend on TikTok over the last several months as millennials and Gen Z reminisce on pre-pandemic travel. A recent Morning Consult study shows 38% of adults who expect to travel this summer said they’ll use social media to help plan their trips, including 54% of millennials. Meanwhile, 49% of Gen Z adults and 50% of millennials follow at least one travel influencer on social media.

In addition to TikTok, Bonvoy created its own editorial series titled, “How to Travel Better” and a Pinterest board to inspire travelers. The brand also partnered with Pinterest for two out-home-placements in NYC Soho storefronts which leverage its interactive technology to encourage users to take an in-app quiz and learn about Marriott properties.

Other campaign elements include a native screen takeover on Amazon Fire TV, QR codes within Hulu Getaway Go and Disney +, custom placements within HBO Max and a complete ad takeover within a single show with Hulu.

“Over the last 18 months the customer has changed,” Povinelli said. “We have this campaign as a way to reintroduce Marriott Bonvoy and also tap into the current sentiment and pent up demand for travel.”

Marriott Bonvoy’s spots feature the new tagline “Where can we take you?” and will air on media channels over several months including during the NBA Finals and the Olympics, led by global agency Marriot One Media (M1M).

The campaign follows Marriott Bonvoy’s 2019 global campaign which announced the new travel program name. Through the loyalty program, members can accumulate points for promotions and also get discounts.