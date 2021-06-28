'Creative content is key to the future of PR' - Creative Q&A

How did you get where you are now?

My first real creative job was working as an events photographer. I was still in college at the time, before going on to do my degree in graphic design, but it was through that experience that I began working as a freelance designer. Later, I worked in product design for an overseas company and developed a bit of a commercial mindset in the process.

I joined Kenyons six years ago as a designer and helped introduce video and animation to the agency as an in-house service. As the creative content director, I’ve built what is now the agency’s strongest and busiest department, which is a great achievement and a testament to the hard work of our team.

What’s been your creative career highlight?

The JabDone campaign Kenyons worked on for the NHS in 2016. It was an internal comms campaign designed to encourage NHS staff to get their flu vaccinations. It was lighthearted and playful, and got straight to the point (many puns intended) with a tongue-in-cheek approach.

It resulted in one of the highest uptakes in vaccinations among staff and, although it was originally intended for the north west, it’s since been rolled out in other parts of the country and is still in use today.

It’s a career highlight for me because it was so well received, internally and externally. It won the Partnership Engagement Initiative of the Year in the UK Public Sector Communication Awards; Best Operational Campaign from the Institute of Internal Communications; and Best Healthcare Campaign in the CIPR Pride Awards.

...and lowlight?

While filming a campaign ad with Everton FC, we had a last-minute location change at their training ground on the day of the shoot (thanks BBC!) - this resulted in our team having to set up a backdrop and lighting in a small changing room next to the urinals. The video came out great, but I can still hear the auto-flushing in between takes!

What’s your favourite campaign of the past three months and why?

Probably the #LooksLikeGuinness campaign. I love the simplicity of the black and white everyday items resembling a pint of Guinness. It was so unique yet felt very familiar. It made me jealous I hadn’t thought of it!

How do you solve creative writer’s block?

I always find inspiration when I step away from work, whether that’s watching a documentary on architecture or shopping for new headphones. I enjoy delving deep into the intricacies of a process, design, or approach – but stepping back and looking at things from a different angle helps me break through the creative block.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

Creative content is key to the future of PR. It’s no longer an industry focused on press releases and print coverage; it’s not static anymore. It’s about seeking out new, more creative ways of communicating with audiences, and technology is playing a big part in that.

Traditional PR still has huge value, but it’s continually moving in new directions and adapting - moving content is an important part of modern PR practice. As things like influencer marketing become more commonplace in PR strategies, creative content is becoming intertwined with the more traditional methods to create fully integrated creative campaigns.

