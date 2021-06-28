'We filled the gap created by a shrinking media', says retiring police comms chief

Dan Barton (pictured, above) started out as a journalist and enjoyed a successful career across print and broadcast media, including stints as deputy editor at the Birmingham Post and head of news at ITV Central West, before switching to comms in 2008.

He is honest about the reason for his career change: “ITV was making cuts to regional news towards the end of 2007, so it was time to move on and public sector comms seemed like the next step.”

He moved from television news to a role as assistant director of comms at Stoke-on-Trent city council, during which time he created a 24-strong comms team. But after four years he joined West Midlands Police, where he has spent the past decade.

Making a difference

The appeal of police comms was “the chance to really make a difference”, he said. “Whether you help find a criminal on the run or a vulnerable missing person, you contribute to a safer society – and you can’t say that about most comms jobs.”

One of the best aspects of his time at WMP has been that “comms is taken seriously” by the force. “We’re always in the room, advising and suggesting. From the chief constable down, they listen to our professional advice,” said Barton.







But at times the work has taken an emotional toll. Barton recalls doing comms relating to the investigation into the murder of 16-year-old Chrstina Edkins, who was stabbed by a stranger on a bus. “My daughter was the same age at the time, which made it all the more disturbing,” he said.

Mind the gap

The comms team has moved from a reactive stance to being proactive during his time there. “As the media has shrunk, so we’re filled the gap by producing well-written words, pictures and video released on our own media channels.”

Barton said: “The ability to broadcast and respond to information on social media, without the prism of the media, has put the work of the police in the hands of the public directly. That puts a high responsibility on our work and we’ve accomplished that.” The public are “also quick to let us know what they think!”

Comms trends

He predicts that the trend for comms teams to directly communicate to the public will continue. “The issue for comms teams will be adapting to a 24/7 environment. The future is even more digital engagement, at a time and place that suits the user,” he said.

As well as being able to operate at speed, those who work in public sector comms need to be beyond reproach.

Barton said: “Our role is vital in keeping the public informed and we need to do so to the highest standards to be credible.”

And to those who are starting out in policing comms, Barton thinks their aim should be the same as that of police officers: to help keep people safe. "You will never find a more enjoyable or challenging job,” he said.

As for his impending retirement, Barton may be leaving the rigours of a busy press room, but he will still be up early in the morning – "to feed our rescue cat, Oscar".





