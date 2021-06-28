Watch: W’s first short film – a moving tribute to the power of football in London

The "passion project", titled 'Eleven', brings together individuals who share their stories on what football means to them and the city they live in.

This includes “a rich tapestry of characters” from the first Black footballer to represent England, Benjamin Odeje, to the 101-year-old George Taylor, who played for "London’s oldest club", Cray Wanderers, back in 1930, and Grenfell Athletic FC.

There are also appearances from Fleur Cousens, founder of Goaldiggers, a not-for-profit club that makes football accessible for all women and non-binary people; amputee footballers with incredible skills; Underground line football rivalry; and others who show how the sport is a positive force in people’s lives, connecting communities and empowering young people.

The inspiring 23-minute film (above) is being played at the Museum of London throughout Euro 2020. It was created with support from W's studio.