Eulogy appoints consumer director

Edel Collis joins Eulogy after holding senior director roles at Grayling, Golin and Frank, where she served clients across the FMCG, entertainment and healthcare sectors.

She is also a former head of influence and advocacy at Diageo’s whiskies division.

In addition to building on its heritage across earned media and creative content, Eulogy is being tasked with brand strategy and development briefs for consumer and lifestyle clients such as influencer commerce company LTK, Noom and American Express.

Eulogy chief executive Elisabeth Field described Collis as a “perfect match” for the agency.

“She brings a new level of creative strategy and big brand campaign experience which will have a resounding impact for our clients,” Field said.

“Her time client-side means she brings valuable insights to our team, and I have no doubt she’s going to help take us to a new level as we seek to capitalise on this major growth year”.

Collis said: “Over the years, I have been lucky enough to work with some smart people and on remarkable brands, but the opportunity presented by Eulogy is by far the most exciting to date.

"Eulogy is an agency with an undeniable energy, amazing client roster and exceptional talent. I’m so energised by the opportunity to lead the consumer team’s next phase of growth, particularly at a time when the business has such bold ambitions.”