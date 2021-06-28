Five Campaigns We Liked in June

Unfortunately, technical problems mean we're not able to add a voting mechanism this month, but please enjoy our picks.

'The Lost Class', Change the Ref

Former National Rifle Association president David Keene thought he was rehearsing for a speech at the graduation ceremony for the James Madison Academy when, in front of 3,044 empty chairs, he was filmed emploring young people to fight tighter gun control.

But it was a trick – the Academy does not exist, and each chair represented one of the estimated 3,044 kids who should have graduated high school in the US this year had they not been killed by gunfire.

Using objects to represent lives lost in order to make a statement is not new. But this campaign, from pro-gun control campaign group Change the Ref, built on the premise with a powerful and audacious creative idea that really resonated, and generated much publicity for the cause.

'The Smear Word', Roche

Young women are the target audience for a potentially life-saving campaign for Roche Diagnostics, which takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to tackling taboos about going for a smear test.

At the heart of the campaign, devised by an all-female team at Mind+Matter, is a three-minute film, which depicts a young woman going for her first smear test and making repeated asides to the camera about what she is nervous about.

One in four young women fails to attend their appointment for cervical screening, but Cancer Research UK estimates that it prevents at least 2,000 deaths in the UK every year.

'Pride of Britain', Snapchat and Bank of England

PrettyGreen client Snapchat partnered the Bank of England and The National Museum of Computing to bring to life Alan Turing’s code-breaking Bombe machine, featured on the new £50 note, using its augmented reality lens.

The bank chose Pride Month to launch its new £50 note commemorating the Enigma code-breaker and father of theoretical computer science. The timing of the launch simultaneously marked Turing’s birthday and his iconic status to many, including those in the LGBT+ community.

Deliveroo, inclusive alphabet soup

Launched as Pride Month comes to a close, Deliveroo has brought back alphabet soup, the twist being that it features only the letters LGBTQQIAAP. The aim is to encourage conversation about identity and sexuality around the dinner table.

The cans cost £1, with no service fee or delivery charge. All proceeds go to Switchboard LGBT+, which reported a 42 per cent rise in calls from transgender and gender non-conforming people over the lockdown period versus 2019. The soup will be sold from 28 June to 12 September, or whenever stocks run out, in parts of London plus Brighton, Salford, Cambridge and Leeds.

'The Hall of Fame', Heineken

Former England football star and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand entered Heineken’s ‘Hall of Fame’ in a prank organised by ex-Wales international and TV presenting colleague Robbie Savage and creative comms agency Cow.

The former England centre-back had been invited to attend the unveiling of a portrait of him ahead of the postponed UEFA Euro 2020 Championships this summer. However, Ferdinand was left speechless when an artist unveiled a picture of the football legend draped in the Welsh national flag and clutching a bunch of daffodils, set against a backdrop of the Welsh valleys.

