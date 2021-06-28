Government comms heavyweight swaps Caribbean life for senior GCS role

Dee Cotgrove, who more than 35 years' experience in marketing and comms, has been appointed deputy director, operations and professional standards at the GCS.

In a blog post on the GCS website, she said: “So here I am, super excited to be leading the Professional Standards team here in the UK Cabinet Office. I can now give back to the GCS which has helped me so much, contribute to advancing your careers, and to progressing the highest standards of practice in delivering life-saving and life-improving campaigns and services.”

Cotgrove spent the past three years in the Cayman Islands. Prior to that she had worked for the Met Office for almost 20 years and was the executive head of comms at the government agency.

Her previous positions include comms regulator at the Office of Rail and Road, as well as almost a decade in marketing roles at British Rail InterCity, Harrods and House of Fraser.

Gambling Commission

Meanwile, PRWeek has learned that Lucy Denton (pictured, below) has left her job as head of comms at the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG), an executive agency of the Ministry of Justice, to take up the role of director of comms at the Gambling Commission.







Denton left the OPG this month and is taking some time off before starting her new job – which offers a salary of £85,000 – next month. She replaces Tamsin Morgan, who left the Commission in February and is now head of comms at Severn Trent.

Denton will report to Andrew Rhodes, the Gambling Commission’s interim chief executive, and will be responsible for ensuring the executive non-departmental public body has “incisive, clear, creative and effective communications.”

She will oversee the comms and public affairs teams and “provide advice and counsel to the chief executive, leadership team, chair and the board in all aspects of communications and engagement”, according to the job description.

In a social media post referring to her new role, Denton said: “I have a few weeks off to rest and recuperate before I start my new role as Director of Communications at the Gambling Commission which I am so excited about!”

She is joining at a time when the commission is under scrutiny, with a government review of the Gambing Act currently under way. And the organisation suffered the sudden loss of its chief executive, Neil McArthur, when he resigned with immediate effect in March.

His resignation came amid the collapse of the Football Index gambling website. This resulted in its customers being left tens of millions of pounds out of pocket in what the Daily Mail dubbed “the biggest failure of the gambling business in British history”.

The scandal prompted the Government to launch an independent review into the demise of Football Index and the actions of the commission in relation to the website.

Denton and the Gambling Commission declined to comment on her appointment.





