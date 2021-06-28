Luther Pendragon distances itself from former partner at centre of Hancock affair

Luther Pendragon issued a statement stating that “media stories… contained a number of inaccuracies” regarding its relationship with Coladangelo.

The statement said Coladangelo had not been an employee of the corporate and public affairs agency since 2014, and that she had resigned as a director in 2017.

The statement continued: “[Coladangelo] has no involvement in the day-to-day running of Luther Pendragon, nor does she carry out any client work on behalf of Luther Pendragon. She receives no remuneration from Luther Pendragon, and has not done so since she ceased being an employee.”

Media frenzy

The Sun broke the story of Hancock’s affair with Coladangelo – who was an aide to the former Health Secretary – on Friday morning, with a still from security camera footage that showed the pair embracing.

The Prime Minister initially stood by Hancock and said he had accepted his apology and considered the matter closed.

But further media reports – as well as calls from a backbench Conservative MP and the editor of the influential ConservativeHome website for Hancock to go – led the former Health Secretary to offer his resignation to Boris Johnson on Saturday afternoon.

Former Chancellor Sajid Javid has been appointed as the new Health Secretary.

Questions asked

Questions were raised about the appointment of Coladangelo in the autumn, after she was employed as a non-executive director to the board of the Department of Health and Social Care, for a salary of £15,000 for 15-20 days' work a year.

This followed a six-month stint as an unpaid adviser to Hancock, which he did not declare, during which time she helped him with the Government’s response to COVID-19.

It emerged at the time that she and Hancock had been friends since they studied together at Oxford University.

‘Minor shareholder’

Coladangelo is the marketing and comms director for retailer Oliver Bonas, which was founded by her husband Oliver Tress.

Coladangelo previously spent more than a decade at Luther Pendragon, where she rose to become a partner and helped lead a management buyout in 2005.

In its statement today, the agency stressed: “She is a minor, not a major, shareholder in Luther Pendragon and receives no dividends. It is factually incorrect to suggest otherwise.”





