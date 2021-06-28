Good Relations hires client services director

Tom Sneddon joins from influencer marketing agency SEEN Connects, where he helped develop the firm's performance marketing offering, and previously worked at Ogilvy, where he oversaw TikTok’s EMEA launch and worked across the agency’s Unilever and Vodafone portfolio.

At Good Relations, he will report to executive director Robert Anderson and work closely with the agency’s consumer PR practice.

Sneddon joins a 12-strong team that has recently won global social and influencer briefs from Celebrity Cruises, Sodastream, Airbus and ATR Aircraft.

He said: “I’m hugely excited to be joining the Good Relations team. They bring real strategic thinking to the table with an agile and creative approach – underpinned by an exciting challenger brand agency proposition.”