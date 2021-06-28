Nightclub revellers to cautious jet-setters – communicating 'Freedom Day'

Boogie nights are back

Like Cinderella in reverse, as the clock struck midnight on Sunday, punters could finally return to 'the ball' (more specifically, the dancefloor) as clubs reopened.

For nightclub group Rekom UK, it also offered a great photo opportunity as excited customers queued on Sunday evening. Fourteen Rekom venues opened that night, with the rest trading on Monday evening; virtually all were booked up. (The Metro's Tuesday front page, below, captured the queue on Sunday outside Rekom's Pryzm in Brighton).

Chief executive Peter Marks conducted a spate of media interviews – he appeared on Ian King's daily business programme on Sky News on Monday, for example – and Good Morning Britain broadcast from Przym in Nottingham.

It's part of a concerted media strategy that encompasses national print and broadcast, radio, and – crucially, for a business that runs clubs in 43 UK locations – regional press, alongside political lobbying.

It has been a long-running strategy, too; one that began in the first lockdown as the business – then called Deltic, prior to its sale to Danish operator Rekom in December – wanted the sector to stay on the Government's radar.

"What became apparent quite soon was nightclubs just weren't on the Government's agenda," said Nick Lyon, partner at Hudson Sandler, which handles Rekom UK's corporate PR; Limegreen Communications has a regional brief.

"So the strategy was, how do we get the Government to see that this [night-time] economy, which is about £66bn, is actually important to support?"

Alongside economic arguments, Rekom UK stressed that nightclubs are generally better regulated and ventilated than other hospitality venues; that illegal raves are a real danger; and that prolonged closures can affect young adults' mental health.

Action has been taken through trade associations and directly. It could claim success when it was announced that clubs could open from 19 July with no restrictions.

The news we’ve been waiting for if true ������������ there is no difference between a nightclub at midnight and a pub at midnight. I have to add I do believe the government have listened to reason. ⁦@RekomUk⁩ ⁦⁦@wearethentia⁩ ⁦@UKHospKate⁩ https://t.co/d4eSsqF1m5 — Peter Marks (@petermarks100) June 30, 2021

But action intensified as the day approached. A special version of Rekom UK's Late Night Index – its data product on people's views of the late-night sector – found 94 per cent of 18- to 30-year-olds (clubbers and non-clubbers alike) were keen to go to clubs and would adhere to any government guidance.

Rekom UK and peers feared the introduction of mandatory 'vaccine passports', arguing they would be a disaster because so few of their main customer base (18- to 24-year-olds) have been 'double-jabbed'.

Given Boris Johnson's announcement yesterday that he plans to ensure that only fully vaccinated people can visit clubs and other venues that attract crowds by the end of September, this battle clearly isn't over.

Heathrow strives for consistent messaging

At Heathrow, like at several (but not all) UK airports, masks will continue to be mandatory for everyone who is not exempt.

It goes further than the Government edict that "expects and recommends that people wear face coverings in crowded areas, such as public transport”. The airport has legal powers under bylaws to enforce mask-wearing, and could eject people for non-compliance, although comms director Nigel Milton says a "common-sense" approach will be taken.

Regarding the mandatory masks policy, Milton tells PRWeek: "We have talked about it with unions, to retail partners, to the airlines, to wider Heathrow partners that it's our position. No one has objected to it."

He describes the Government's comms around 'Freedom Day' as "sub-optimal", with mixed messaging. "It hasn't been a comms masterclass, has it? Inevitably there is confusion."

Despite this, he is hopeful that something like a united front by the airline industry will help get the message across. On Friday, a statement from aviation groups including Airlines UK and The Airport Operators Association said: "Passengers can expect to be required to wear a face mask at UK airports and onboard aircraft."

"The aviation industry as a whole has done really well," says Milton.

He points to a challenge, however: "I understand that not every airport is going to enforce mask-wearing – some are going to encourage or expect it. If that's a bit of a mixed message, that's the reality: government has left it to transport operators to make up their own minds, and that's what happening."

Nonetheless, Milton is buoyed by the fact that other key transport players – including Transport for London (TfL), Uber, and train operators such as Heathrow Express – are also mandating masks.

"There is some consistency, for Heathrow at least," he says, "If you're on your way to the airport, whether you're catching Uber or Heathrow Express or the Piccadilly Line or TfL trains, you'll be required to wear a mask. You're required to wear a mask throughout the airport and you're required to wear a mask on the aircraft once you get through the airport, so for me that's fairly simple."

When within our terminals, please remember:



�� Face coverings are mandatory, unless exempt

↔️ Keep a safe distance from others, where possible

�� Regularly use our hand sanitiser stations

�� Stay informed with our App: https://t.co/dArRzJRxuH



More info: https://t.co/09pa7RfzK7 pic.twitter.com/0QJfwrQkNu — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) July 18, 2021

Duty of care

"We've had a lot of practice at this," says Derya Filiz, head of external comms at Anchor Hanover, England's largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people in later life.

We are discussing changes to the COVID-19 rules for care homes; the five-person limit on visitor numbers was scrapped on 19 July. The sector has been in the eye of the coronavirus storm since the start, when reports began emerging of the impact of the pandemic on older people.

Filiz is confident with the organisation's current comms plan. "We knew ['Freedom Day'] was happening, we've had the roadmap for a while. It's less reactive, but more about proactively planning for the reactive."

There's been no let up in the comms operation at Anchor Hanover, which houses 65,000 residents across 1,700 locations, including 114 care homes. Its workforce numbers 9,000, most of whom work in the group's care services business. Freedom Day doesn't mean all COVID-19 rules have been scrapped; government guidelines says named visitors and residents are advised to keep physical contact to a minimum, excluding designated "essential care-givers". This points to a continued comms challenge.

Filiz says: "The primary focus has always been internal communications and resident communications – they're the main priorities for us. It's been about supporting our colleagues with the communications tools they need to give them the confidence to cascade those messages to residents, families, loved ones, third-party stakeholders, people who work in the various care homes or the various housing locations that we have.

"We continually monitor news and updates and try to pre-empt what's coming next. The roadmap [out of restrictions] was the biggest one; we knew what was happening, we knew what was coming. There is lots and lots of scenario planning, preparation in the background, so when the milestones happened we are ahead of the curve, as much as you can be."

Media interest spiked around 'Freedom Day'. "I hate to use that word, but there's been unprecedented levels of media interest," says Filiz (pictured below).

"Whenever there's a big, interesting story around older people, we always get calls from a lot of different media and we try to be prepared with whatever statement it is we want to go out with. We've been very, very busy, for sure."

The tone of the comms is about reassurance, with a focus on simply providing the latest information.

"It's keeping people informed at key points to make sure that they feel comfortable with what's happening. You don't want people to feel nervous, obviously. It's to communicate with residents through letters, emails – our website is a window into what we're up to, what we're doing.

"Each individual home has its own individual social-media channel, so they post things on their social channels. Everything is very visible. I think keeping lines of communication open makes it a lot easier." She says some things are best explained in person, however.

Communication with government has also been important. Anchor Hanover has been contributing to consultations on a number of things; mostly recently, the proposal for mandatory vaccinations for care home staff. The group has also been engaging with the National Care Forum, the body that supports not-for-profit care providers. "It's a great way to keep in touch with what other people are doing, to just sense-check sometimes, and find out what else is going on," says Filiz.

And finally... bodies unite for emergency campaign

A coalition of charities, unions, public health and clinical organisations are behind a new campaign to counter the confusion surrounding what 'Freedom Day' means.

The campaign, #NotTooMuchToMask, is led by the NHS Confederation and urges the public to commit to five pledges – read more about it here.

Paul Cooney, assistant director of communications at the NHS Confederation, tells PRWeek: "Badging the lifting of national restrictions ‘Freedom Day’, when the experts were clear from the start that coronavirus would be with us for a very, very long time, has understandably caused a great deal of confusion among the public, which needs unpicking. While the Government has tried to row back on this with its recent statements about the need for continued caution, the fear is that it could be too little, too late – the notion has been ingrained in the minds of many.

"The communications challenge now is to shift the focus from vague statements about ‘protecting the NHS’ to tangible and simple things that we can all do to keep ourselves and others safe, without casting aspersions about how people choose to enjoy the greater social freedoms that have just been given. We all need to see how our individual actions will contribute to the ‘greater good’."

Cooney says it's "vital" that different agencies and sectors speak in unison on the issue.

He adds: "While the direction and a balance of risks needs to be set and communicated by the Government, as it alone has access to all of the relevant data, cynicism is undeniable – whether that’s the sudden U-turn from the PM and Chancellor about self-isolating after being pinged by NHS Test & Trace, or the Barnard Castle debâcle. Other bodies need to step up and collectively support and empower the public to make sensible choices that will allow us to get a grip on the disease."