Movers & Shakers: SPRG, Archetype, Thrive, and more

Monteith SPRG has hired Leslie Fung (pictured above) as director. He will lead the agency’s day-to-day activities and drive its expansion in APAC. Fung, who has more than 20 years of experience, was most recently general manager of financial communications group Wonderful Sky in Hong Kong. Montieth SPRG’s Co-Founder, Montieth Illingworth said: “Leslie has a deep understanding of APAC’s media markets and knows how to build brand awareness for companies across sectors. His grasp of the regional and cultural nuances makes Leslie highly valuable to our clients and I’m proud that he’s joined our global team to accelerate our growth even faster.”

Thrive PR has been appointed as PR agency of record in Australia by SodaStream. The agency will be responsible for elevating messaging and storytelling around the brand’s sustainability awareness with purpose-led campaigns, as well as media relations, press office, and gifting programme. Work commenced this month with the local market launch of SodaStream’s Pride Month campaign featuring actor and activist Laverne Cox.

Archetype has won the PR mandate for AI and robotics company GreyOrange in India. The agency is tasked to reinforce GreyOrange’s employer brand globally with an added focus on driving the tech and corporate brand positioning in India. This will be an integrated remit spanning social, digital, creative, PR and employee advocacy.

Sling & Stone has clinched a series of wins for its global consumer portfolio. These include Adore Beauty, an Australian online cosmetics retailer; CuboAi, a baby monitor solution that uses face detection tech; EarShots, headphones designed for riders and adventurers; stock image provider Getty Images and iStock; as well as Happy Human, a waterless cleaning product.

