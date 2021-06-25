DiGennaro Communications builds out its leadership team

NEW YORK: Independent B2B PR agency DiGennaro Communications is expanding its leadership team with a promotion and two senior hires.

The personnel moves are part of the agency's restructuring of its core business and increased focus on its consumer and tech practices.

The firm is promoting 11-year DGC veteran Mary-Elisabeth Ghanem to SVP and director of the agency's newly formed creative, media and marketing practice. She will head work with the agency's core client base, including Hathway, Musicbed, Purpose and Wongdoody, and recently returning clients, such as The Marketing Arm and United Collective/Gallegos United.

DGC hired Brooke Geller as SVP for consumer and lifestyle to grow its b-to-c practice and formalize the agency's influencer marketing offering.

Geller's practice will build on work for Feld Entertainment’s live properties, such as Disney on Ice, Sesame Street Live, Marvel Live and others, as well as recent wins such as Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibit.

Kristen Morquecho has joined DGC as SVP to oversee the agency's growing tech portfolio, which includes clients such as eko, tvScientific and QuickFrame.

Founder and CEO Samantha DiGennaro has worked with president and COO Maxine Winer for almost three years on a larger vision for DGC's future.

"This is really to help scale the business to be best-in-class in a few core areas and verticals rather than trying to be everything to everybody," DiGennaro said. "It will help our clients as well because we will have deep subject matter expertise in each of these verticals."

Winer said the agency is actively recruiting to bolster these practice areas, including the entertainment and music practice, which will work with clients such as Spotify.

"We're recruiting fast and furiously, but also intentionally to keep up with the volume of new business in the pipeline," Winer said.

Ghanem, Geller and Morquecho report to Winer, who joined DGC from FleishmanHillard in January 2020.