Edelman wins independent agency award as Cannes Lions concludes

The PR firm was awarded the Independent Agency of the Year accolade for the Entertainment Track today (Friday), alongside ad agency Gut from Brazil. The award is based on scores allocated for wins in the Entertainment Lions, Entertainment Lions for Sport, and Entertainment Lions for Music.

Edelman had idea creation credits for 'Asics Eternal Run' (below), a Grand Prix winner in the Entertainment Lions; ‘A New Jingle for a New Era’ for Good Humor (Gold Lion, Radio & Audio); and 'Hair Love' for Unilever brand Dove (Bronze, Entertainment).

Overall the agency received 16 shortlists as a standalone entrant, and 17 wins and 15 shortlists as the partner/PR agency across 22 of the 28 Lions categories.

“Our performance at this year’s festival is a testament to the hard work, dedication and pride the entire agency puts into the work we do for our clients,” said Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman. “Five years ago we made the decision to invest in, and develop, a creative offering that would produce industry-leading work. Today, we are not only producing world-class creative but work that is meaningful, culturally relevant and drives change. I could not be prouder of our people for the work they produced this year.”

Weber Shandwick

Among other global PR agencies, Weber Shandwick won 36 Lions in total - 35 with a PR credit, and one with a media credit. This includes a Titanium win for 'Contract for Change' for AB InBev/Michelob Ultra Pure Gold (below), two Grand Prix wins in the PR Lions, plus seven Gold Lions, nine Silver Lions and 17 Bronze Lions.

Weber Shandwick was shortlisted 72 times, including six times as the idea agency.

In other awards announced today - the final day of the week-long event - WPP was named Holding Company of the Festival. Omnicom was second, followed by Interpublic Group.

Creative Brand of the Festival was Burger King, ahead of Bodyform/Libresse in second and Dove in third.

Click here to read about winners in the PR Lions, and here to read analysis on the lessons for PR agencies by PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers.