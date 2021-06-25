Hawke Media, Junction AI team up

Hawke Media and Junction AI have partnered to create an offering called Dump Your Agency.

The digital marketing consultancy and AI startup, respectively, are working together to help generate ROI audits of digital campaigns for brands. The resulting offer, Dump Your Agency, promises unbiased opinions and insights. After reviewing campaign data and performance they will identify both where these campaigns are succeeding and where there is still room for improvement, the two companies said.

The objective is to help brands not just see where they could change, but also to help them hold their agencies to account. The deep dive into the data and insights will also help brands understand what components of their existing strategy is successful, enabling easy replication of the winning approach. The companies said this process will drive a greater return on investment, helping brands increase revenue while decreasing expenses on campaigns that don't land.