Cannes Lions: See all of the 2021 Grand Prix winners

Cannes Lions 2021 looked different this year, as creativity was fueled during Zoom chats instead of in-person brainstorming sessions due to the pandemic.
Although the way ads were created shifted, innovative work was born despite limited production and months of lockdowns around the world. From Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” to Bodyform’s “Womb Stories,” some of the year’s best creative work was honored at the Festival.
Check out some of the Cannes Lions’ Grand Prix winners below.
Brand Experience and Activation
Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge" by David Madrid and David Miami
Mastercard’s “True Name” by McCann New York.
Creative Data
Warner Music Group’s “Saylists” by Accenture Interactive’s Rothco
Creative Strategy
Cheetos Popcorn’s “Can’t touch this Cheetos” by Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Design
H&M’s “Loop” by AKQA
Superunion’s “Notpla”
Direct
Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge" by David Madrid and David Miami
Entertainment Lions
Tinder’s “Swipe Night” by 72andSunny
Sinyi Realty’s “In Love We Trust” by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan
Entertainment Lions for Music
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” by Prettybird
Mercado Libre’s “Feed Paradise” by Gut Agency, São Paulo
Entertainment Lions for Sport
Ascis’ “Eternal Run” by Edelman and Unit9
House of Lapland’s "Salla 2032" by Africa DDB
Health Grand Prix for Good
Bodyform and Libresse’s “Womb Stories” by AMV BBDO
Health & Wellness
Beco’s “Steal Our Staff” by TBWA/London
Media
City of Chicago’s “Boards of Change” by FCB
Telenor Pakistan’s “Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration” by Ogilvy Pakistan
Outdoor
Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” by INGO, David Miami and Publicis Romania
Heinken’s “Shutters” by Publicis Milan
Renault’s “Electric Village” by Publicis Conseil
Pharma
Woojer and Claire’s Place Foundation’s “Sick Beats”
PR
AB InBev’s “Contract for Change” by FCB Chicago and FCB New York
Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation’s “The Bread Exam” by McCann Paris
Print/Publishing
Dove’s “Courage Is Beautiful” by Ogilvy Toronto and Ogilvy London
Social & Influencer
Reddit’s “Superb Owl” by R/GA
Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge" by David Madrid and David Miami
This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.