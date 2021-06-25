What PR pros can actually learn from Harry Kane

I can’t help but think that Harry Kane's skills aren’t just transferable to situations off the field, but entirely desirable in all kinds of professional contexts… PR included.

Being cool under pressure is something all PRs need be, so what is it that PR pros can learn from his steady, solid approach to life?

Study the greats

Kane has spoken of his love for NFL and his admiration for NFL GOAT Tom Brady. He has admitted to watching 'The Brady 6', a documentary about the six quarterbacks who were chosen ahead of Brady in the 2000 NFL draft, a dozen or more times. He also found himself captivated last spring, like many of us, by Netflix’s 'The Last Dance', a gripping documentary series on Michael Jordan’s final year with NBA team the Chicago Bulls.

Both Brady and Jordan are two of the greatest sportsmen of all time. Find your Brady and Jordans.

Look at the PRs around you, look to other agencies you admire. What can you learn from them? What are they doing that makes them stand out? Follow them on LinkedIn. Take it a step further and find a mentor if you’re looking for a more hands-on approach to growing your career. There’s nothing like learning from people who’ve been there and done it before.

Compete with yourself

But don’t let admiring your role models turn into professional envy. While it’s natural to want to compare yourself to colleagues, it’s a dangerous path. We all have our own PR skills, and what you have to offer will be different to the person sitting opposite you.

“I compete with myself,” Kane said. “When I broke into the Premier League, I was not quite as physically developed as the other players. With Mauricio Pochettino, we did a lot in the gym, trying to improve my strength and speed, and power. I put pressure on myself to get better.”

Look at the skills you need to develop and talk to your seniors to help set out your own career path and goals to aim for (which is way more satisfying than getting frustrated by others’ success).

Find your golf

PR is relentless. It’s fast-paced and the continued pressure for results can be hard to manage. It’s important to manage that stress before it has a negative impact on your health.

Kane escapes to the golf course, he’s said: “It’s my way of meditating.” You won’t see many PRs on a golf course, but find your solace – something that will help you switch off. Maybe take a leaf from Kane’s England teammate Raheem Sterling, who has talked of how meditation and mindfulness are important to him.

Whether it’s golf, meditation, running, or painting, the best PRs always find the balance to deliver their best on and off the pitch.

Vicky Stoakes is communications director at Red Setter