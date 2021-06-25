Teneo CEO Declan Kelly 'reduces work responsibilities' after acting inappropriately at charity concert

The incident also led Declan Kelly to be removed from the board of anti-poverty charity Global Citizen, which hosted Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on 2 May.

A spokesperson for Kelly told the Financial Times: “At a large cocktail party that evening attended by dozens of people including Global Citizen board members and guests, Mr Kelly became inebriated and behaved inappropriately towards some women and men at the event."

They said Kelly “deeply regrets his actions” at the concert, which featured performances by Foo Fighters and Jennifer Lopez, and has apologised to those affected. He is "committed to sobriety" and was "undertaking ongoing counseling from healthcare professionals", the spokesperson added.

General Motors has severed ties with Teneo in the wake of the scandal, according to several media reports.

Kelly will remain chair and chief executive of Teneo, the global corporate and political comms consultancy, but has “temporarily reduced his work responsibilities".

Kelly co-founded Teneo 10 years ago with Doug Band and Paul Keary, and has helped grow it to become one of the world's biggest corporate comms consultancies, with a focus on advising top chief executives. It has more than 30 offices globally.

Teneo sold a majority stake to UK-based CVC Capital Partners in 2019, as former majority owner BC Partners exited after four-and-a-half years.

PRWeek estimates the UK business generated revenue of £48m in 2020. The company announced a new UK leadership team last summer, and earlier this year acquired the restructuring services business of Deloitte UK.