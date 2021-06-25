Movers & Shakers: Labour, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Kaizen, Prosek Partners and more

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Matthew Doyle, a political comms heavyweight who served former Prime Minister Tony Blair, as the party’s interim director of comms.

Whitehouse Communications has appointed Dr Andy Tarrant as its director of EU affairs.

Manchester communications agency Social has appointed sector specialist Sara Donnelly to lead its new tech communications practice. She brings more than 16 years’ experience in PR and communications, including experience in the technology and digital sectors.

Former Finsbury Glover Hering managing director Phil Walters has joined comms and marketing agency Prosek Partners as managing director in its London office.

Kaizen has appointed Alex Jones as its head of digital PR. He joins from Motive PR, where he has spent more than a year overseeing the growth of its digital PR team and campaigns.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Emily Highmore-Talbot as a director of its Energy + Industrials practice.

Amanda Moulson has been appointed executive director and Gregor Fyfe has been brought in as senior scientific director at Virgo Health.