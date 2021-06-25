Pitch Update: Vision Express, Red Bull, Findmypast, Euronews, Aventus, Tile Giant and more

Vision Express has appointed Frank for a new nationwide campaign following a competitive pitch process run by AAR.

Hard Numbers has been hired by electric vehicle charging solution experts Heliox to raise the brand's profile and reach target audiences of those operating within the EV industry, such as e-fleet managers and purchasing managers within cities. The agency will support Heliox’s vision to become “the smart energy management provider” in the e-mobility domain.

The PHA Group is working with Red Bull Media House to deliver the global comms strategy for Red Bull Street Style 2021 – the official Freestyle Football World Championship – after winning a competitive pitch. The PHA Group will deliver a global press office strategy and function, as well as contributing a series of creative elements to deliver earned media for the tournament.

Family history website Findmypast has appointed Milk & Honey PR as its SEO PR agency with a focus on growing brand awareness. The agency will support Findmypast in delivering its SEO PR goals, boosting brand awareness and generating quality backlinks.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has won a string of new clients in b2b tech, including Aventus, BIVDA and FemTech Lab. The agency has also picked up HR and insurance platform Bayzat and Airbus CyberSecurity.

New comms agency Tales & Heads has been appointed by Euronews to handle corporate and consumer communications in the UK and Middle East.

Period wear company Iceni Silver has hired Huddersfield-based PR and marketing agency KC Communications to raise its profile through an “aggressive PR strategy” to support the ambition of becoming the UK’s leading period wear brand.

AKA Communications has been appointed to handle PR and Communications for Phāea Resorts in Crete. The agency will handle PR and communications for the Phāea Resorts group across two separate properties: Cretan Malia Park and Blue Palace Resort Elounda.

Phipps Relations has won a ‘six-figure’ brief to work with the Portuguese Cork Producers Association to create widespread consumer recognition of the benefits of cork bottle stoppers. The campaign will launch with a nationwide retail recycling partnership that will promote the benefits of cork to consumers.

Black Sun is partnering the Institute of Director’s Centre for a corporate governance brief.

JA Europe, a European provider of education programmes for entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy, has appointed The PHA Group as its PR and communications partner.

Harris Creative has won new contracts in the construction sector, including Sika Everbuild, Collard and Glidevale Protect.

Montieth & Company, a global specialist communications consultancy, has been selected by Altada Technology Solutions to deliver its strategic communications programme across the US and throughout Europe.

Unify has secured an annual contract with national tile retailer Tile Giant to raise consumer awareness through targeted advertising and PR activity within consumer glossy magazines, national titles and retail press. The agency has also won a Typhoon Housewares brief that includes influencer relations and PR.