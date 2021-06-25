Vision Express hires PR agency for Lineker campaign

Optical retailer Vision Express is seeking to “solidify its brand position as a leading eyewear provider” and “redefine its credibility” in the sunwear category by generating awareness of its sunglasses range with new brand ambassador, Gary Lineker.

Frank’s brief is to deliver a consumer campaign strategy that drives both awareness and consideration and strengthens the brand’s association with style.

The aim is to turn Vision Express’ engaged audience into sunwear shoppers, making it the go-to retailer for all eyewear needs.

The programme will be activated through a series of creative, fashion-focused campaigns designed to deliver ‘talkability’, the first of which features Gary Lineker as he launches a hand-picked selection of glasses and sunglasses – The Lineker Edit.

The account will be led by Frank director Melissa Robinson, who said: “The Vision Express brief is a perfect fit for Frank – use standout, insight-driven creative to insert an established and popular brand into relevant, everyday conversations.

“Our ambitious, exciting plans will reframe consumer perception of Vision Express and its products, as we leverage the partnership with Gary Lineker, or perhaps we should say 'Lin-eyecare', to show off the brand’s evolving style credentials.”

Vision Express senior PR manager Claire Stuart added: “We wanted an agency that understood how to make a story travel with our new brand ambassador, and who, like us, were passionate about connecting with consumers in a fun and human way.

“We’re excited to leverage Frank’s storytelling expertise to… infiltrate conversations as we work together to deliver upon our ambition for this project – increasing awareness and consideration of our stylish product offering.”

In March, Frank co-founder Graham Goodkind and managing director Alex Grier bought back the business from Australia-based holding group Enero.

Last year, Frank co-founder Andrew Bloch was appointed to lead AAR’s PR consultancy practice, succeeding Alex Young.