Whitehouse appoints Brussels veteran to lead EU affairs

Andy Tarrant (pictured, above) joins the agency from not-for-profit insurance firm B&CE, where he was head of policy, government relations and strategic comms.

Tarrant, who will be based in the agency’s Brussels office, will be responsible for the strategic direction of accounts on both sides of the Channel and work with clients to help them navigate EU policies and regulations.

Experience

The agency said Tarrant was well-versed in European politics, having worked as a senior parliamentary advisor to the shadow Europe minister, consulted on Brexit for the Tony Blair Institute, and run the Brussels office of the pan-European telecommunications trade association ECTA.

He trained as a solicitor in competition law and led the specialist media press desk for the Labour Party in the run-up to the 2010 general election.

Tarrant said: “I’m very much looking forward to being able to work on such a wide range of clients across so many different sectors, and to help them bring about tangible, positive policy changes.”

The agency said it had experienced a “boom in demand” from businesses and charities in the UK and Europe seeking its expertise to “influence policies for the better”.

Chris Whitehouse, chairman and managing director of Whitehouse, said: “Andy’s… skills and connections will bolster and support the unprecedented growth we’ve experienced at Whitehouse over the past 18 months.”





Click here to subscribe to the new, FREE public affairs bulletin to receive dedicated public affairs news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public affairs bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com