Cannes Lions: Carrefour, Marcel Paris take creative business transformation Grands Prix

It’s day four of Cannes Lions, and the results for the creative business transformation and creative e-commerce Lions categories are in.

Marcel Paris won the Grand Prix in creative business transformation for Act for Food, for French supermarket chain Carrefour. The new business transformation category reflects the campaigns that showed a strong brand purpose and made an impact on business.

Created with production company Control Films, Act for Food aims to transition to ecologically sustainable food production. Carrefour successfully campaigned to change a law that forbade the cultivation and sale of farmer seeds in France, resulting in a global program for food transition. The retailer also changed its business model to finance organic farmers and products.

In the U.S., AB InBev’s Contract for Change, with FCB Chicago for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, was honored with the Gold Lion. The work, which has won multiple awards throughout the week, aims to eliminate barriers for farmers to transition to organic farming practices. The contract includes a commitment from AB InBev to buy crops during the transition, including non-organic acres, at a 25% higher price.

Both campaigns won Silver Lions in the category, along with Michaels: A Business Transformation for the Makers, by FCB Chicago and R/GA.

Bronze Lions winners include Santander Ela by Santander and VMLY&R Brazil, True Name by Mastercard and McCann New York, Kingo by Ogilvy Colombia, Bogotá and Digital Toolbelt by United Rentals and VMLY&R Kansas City.

Creative E-commerce Lions

In the creative e-commerce Lions category, Raising Profiles, by The Big Issue, LinkedIn and FCB Inferno London, won the Grand Prix, a Gold Lion and a Bronze Lion.

The campaign, which also won a Gold Lion in the Direct category, helped The Big Issue, a magazine sold by homeless people in London, connect with customers during the pandemic on LinkedIn.

AB InBev also snagged a Grand Prix for Tienda Cerca, out of Colombia, with Draftline Bogotá. The campaign helped small businesses, which make up 40% of convenience stores in the country, stay afloat during the pandemic by hooking them up to a single online store.

Mastercard and McCann Bucharest won a Gold Lion and a Silver Lion for Roadside Market, which promoted local farmers selling produce on the road via the Waze app.

Silver Lions winners include Bootiques by Boots and Ogilvy London and VMLY&R Commerce, Enjoy Before Returning by Diesel and Publicis Italy, Milan, and Send Noods by Kraft Heinz and Mischief @ No Fixed Address. Enjoy Before Returning and Send Noods also won Bronze Lions.

Bronze winners also include SHIFT+K+F+C, by KFC Arabia and TBWA\RAAD, Dubai, Shopping Inside Songs, by Magazine Luiza and Ogilvy Sao Paolo, The Better Half Recipes by Swiggy Instamart and Dentsu Webchutney, Bangalore and Migrants on Amazon by Auberge Des Migrants and BETC, Paris.

This article first appeared on Campaign.