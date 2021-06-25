Dentsu PR merges with risk consultancy firm

Dentsu PR has announced plans to merge with risk consultancy K&D Consulting following increased client demand for risk management consulting. From September 1, K&D Consulting will be absorbed into surviving entity Dentsu PR and both companies are acknowledged as Dentsu Japan Network (DJN) agencies.

The purpose of the merger is to further strengthen Dentsu’s expertise in risk consulting as client needs around this field have “increased significantly”.

This can be attributed to the diversification of management risks due to the pandemic, such as the rising number of digital transformation-related cyber threats, infectious diseases, and human rights and environmental issues.

On top of that, recent revisions to Japan’s Corporate Governance Code have also stirred new interest within corporates to review their management practices. The code requires companies to be more transparent around sustainability and ESG initiatives as well as diversity.

An excerpt of the code reads:

“Companies should appropriately disclose their initiatives on sustainability when disclosing their management strategies. In particular, companies listed on the Prime Market should collect and analyse the necessary data on the impact of climate change-related risks and earning opportunities on their business activities and profits and enhance the quality and quantity of disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations, which are an internationally well-established disclosure framework, or an equivalent framework.”

According to a joint survey conducted by Dentsu PR’s in-house thinktank, the Corporate Communication Strategic Studies Institute, and the University of Tokyo, an increasing number of companies are working to strengthen their risk management initiatives.

Dentsu PR, led by president and CEO Masahiro Makiguchi, has 350 employees and is headquartered in Tokyo. It specialises in reputation management, data analysis, insights-driven content design, and targeted information delivery.

