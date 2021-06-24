Rachael Horwitz joins Andreessen Horowitz from Google

MENLO PARK, CA: Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, has appointed Rachael Horwitz operating partner for marketing and communications.

Kim Milosevich, VP of comms at Coinbase, was the last person to hold this role. She was the first communications executive dedicated to crypto at a16z. In the small world of crypto, Horwitz previously was the first VP of communications at Coinbase.

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Horwitz is reporting to COO Anthony Albanese. He came to the firm last year after serving as chief regulatory officer at the New York Stock Exchange. Horwitz is planning to initially hire two people and possibly expand with time.

“Crypto is in a fascinating moment and innovation is accelerating,” Horwitz told PRWeek. “I learned so much about the space in my time leading communications during a high-growth period of time at Coinbase, and I’m excited to apply that experience to a new generation of founders and projects in crypto.”

Bully Pulpit Interactive is the firm’s AOR.

Horwitz will work closely with portfolio companies on their communications strategies and to help them build their PR and marketing teams. Her initial focus will be advocating crypto to mainstream audiences, including policy leaders, using the Andreessen Horowitz platform.

“Some news! I’m very pleased to share that I have joined the @a16z crypto team to lead marketing and communications,” Horwitz tweeted. “Today we’re announcing Crypto Fund III, a $2.2 billion fund to continue investing in crypto networks, founders and teams.”

The fund will invest in the cryptocurrency space including all stages, from early seed-stage projects to fully developed later-stage networks.

Horwitz came from Google, where she served as the director of global communications and public affairs, based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Google representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

At Coinbase, Horwitz built marketing and communications as the company nearly tripled in size and collaborated closely with a16z on projects, increasing awareness and trust during the pioneering stages of crypto currency. She’s also worked at Spark Capital, Facebook and Twitter.