Cannes Lions: W&K takes Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix for Nike’s Crazy Dreams

Wieden & Kennedy Portland has won the Grand Prix in Creative Effectiveness at Cannes Lions for its Nike work, Crazy Dreams.

The brand released Dream Crazy, featuring NFL player Colin Kaepernick, in September 2018, and followed it up in 2019 with Dream Crazier and Dream Further, which focused on female athletes.

Dream Crazy won the Cannes Lions Grands Prix in Outdoor and Entertainment for Sport in 2019.

Winners were also announced today in Brand Experience & Activation, Radio & Audio, Mobile and Innovation.

Burger King’s Stevenage Challenge picked up a third Grand Prix in Brand Experience & Activation, having bagged the top prize in both Direct and Social & Influencer on Tuesday.

A second Grand Prix in Brand Experience & Activation was awarded to Mastercard’s True Name by McCann New York.

In Radio & Audio, there was a second Grand Prix for Woojer campaign Sick Beats, which added the prize to its success in the Pharma Lions on Monday.

There was also a second Grand Prix for Telenor Pakistan’s Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration, this time in Mobile, following its win in Media.

In the Innovation Lions, the Grand Prix went to Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires for Unilever’s Degree Inclusive Deodorant.

Creative Effectiveness

W&K Portland also won a gold and a silver for Nike, while FCB New York won a gold and a bronze for Burger King’s The Whopper Detour.

The only other gold winner was Leo Burnett Madrid for Pernod Ricard’s The Time We Have Left. There were no U.K. winners in this category.

Brand Experience & Activation

From the U.K., McCann London won a gold, a silver and two bronze Lions for Xbox, The Birth of Gaming Tourism. Uncommon Creative Studio won a gold, a silver and a bronze for H&M Man’s One/Second/Suit. And there was one bronze each for Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Elvis and Havas London.

Two gold Lions were awarded to U.S. entrants, one each to BBDO New York for Color of Change, Pedestal Project, and FCB Chicago for city of Chicago, Boards of Change.

McCann New York won two silver Lions, while Area 23, Epic Games, FCB New York and The Community took one each.

There were two bronzes each for David Madrid and Miami (for Burger King), and FCB Canada with Google VR. 72andSunny LA, Area 23, Droga5 New York, FCB New York, Mojo Supermarket, Small and The Community each won a bronze Lion.

Radio & Audio

There were three gold winners from the US: Luckie, Duluth for Bridge Senior Living’s Radio Recliner, Area 23 for Woojer and Edelman New York for Unilever’s A New Jingle for a New Era.

Three other agencies won a gold Lion: AKQA São Paulo for Beck’s, David Madrid for Burger King and Dublin’s Rothco for Warner Music Group.

There were two silvers awarded to U.S. entrants, one each for FCB Chicago and Area 23. There were also two silvers each for entrants from Brazil and Spain, and one each from Australia, Canada and Uruguay.

Two U.S. agencies each won a bronze Lion: Luckie, Duluth and The Bloc, New York.

There were no U.K. winners in this category.

Mobile

U.S. entrants won three golds in Mobile: one each for BBDO New York for Color of Change, Digitas Boston for the JFK Presidential Library and Museum’s JFK Moonshot, and TBWA\Media Arts Lab LA for Apple’s Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle.

There were also golds for AKQA São Paulo for Netflix, Gut São Paulo for Mercado Livre and AKQA São Paulo and Melbourne for Instituto Raoni.

Four U.S. entrants each won a silver – TBWA\Media Arts Lab LA, 140NYC/Verizon/Metropolitan College of New York, Google Creative Lab New York and Area 23 – as did one U.K. entrant, McCann Bristol.

Three UK agencies each won a bronze – McCann London, McCann Bristol and Adam & Eve/DDB – and so did two US agencies: R/GA New York and 72andSunny.

Innovation

Aside from the Grand Prix, only four other prizes were awarded in this category, with no golds. The only silver went to Area 23 for Woojer’s Sick Beats. There were no U.K. winners.

