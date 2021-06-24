Breyers offers ‘Cookie Coverage’ to those unhappy with ice cream’s cookie to cream ratio

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ: I scream, you scream, we all scream for more cookies in our ice cream – or at least enough people did for Breyers to take notice.

“We heard fans everywhere loud and clear – they wanted even more cookie pieces in their ice cream,” said Bryan Kotwicki, Breyers’ senior brand manager. “Listening to our fans is one of the most important ways we develop our products.”

The ice cream brand is providing consumers with “Cookie Coverage” just in time for National Insurance Awareness Day on June 28. The insurance policy is a celebration of Breyers’ revamped Cookies & Cream Frozen Dairy Dessert recipe, which has 20% more cookie pieces in every container.

Starting Monday through July 21, fans can sign up for Cookie Coverage at cookiecoverage.com, where they’ll receive both an instant 50% offer on their next tub of Breyers Cookies & Cream and an official insurance certificate that “provides protection on their tub’s cookies & cream goodness,” according to a statement.

If not completely satisfied with the ice cream, fans can get “coverage” to try another Breyers flavor for free. Cookie claims can be filed through August 31.

The Cookie Coverage campaign is fully integrated, including earned and paid media. As part of it, Breyers has also created a new “spokesanimal” for the campaign, insurance agent Cookie the Cow. She will appear in a 30-second spot that debuts June 28 on the brand’s social channels.

Cookie the Cow will also take over the Breyers Twitter account on National Insurance Awareness Day to remind fans of how they can sign up for their own free policy.

“And keep your eyes peeled, you might just see another insurance spokesanimal alongside us,” added Kotwicki. “Hint: he’s little, green and knows a good insurance policy when he sees one. There is also a Snapchat national lens takeover for fans nationwide to join in on the fun.”

Edelman is supporting this campaign.