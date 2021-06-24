OnePitch adds feature to recommend journalists for pitches

SAN DIEGO: OnePitch has launched a tool that assists PR professionals in pitching journalists.

The PR platform, which assists users in finding relevant journalists, pitching stories, managing conversations and tracking results, is free.

Instead of looking at reporters’ beats and geographic markets, the feature, called General Recommender, also looks at the pitching profile and expertise of the PR professional.

It reviews pitches the PR pro has submitted, finding relevant journalists based on the subject matter of the combined content. Once a user has submitted at least three pitches, the software can provide recommendations using their pitching profile.

The PR user has a profile dashboard with information on relevant articles, suggested words, and tags based on articles and pitches. There are options to add journalists to customized media lists or to pitch them directly.

“The current model of pitching through other service providers is very similar to a Google search,” contended OnePitch cofounder and COO Jered Martin. “A user would input keywords and then scan through a large list of contacts that may or may not be the right fit to cover their news.”

He added that General Recommender would reduce time spent researching which journalists to contact.

The company’s data science team proposed the idea, adapting technology for the small to medium-sized business market.

This month, OnePitch introduced Pitch Sending and Pitch Tracking, features that allow users to send emails and pitches directly through the platform, which integrates with the users’ existing email service providers. This feature tracks outreach and journalists’ responses.

The platform also has tag filtering. This allows users to narrow their lists of results by selecting tags relating to their pitch and tags generated from journalists’ articles. The system ranks and analyzes the journalists using the selected tags.

Because lists are based on content, the recommended journalists change over time, updated by the PR users’ pitches and with the reporters’ published articles. Martin contrasted OnePitch with technologies that generate lists of hundreds of reporters that PR people manually review and narrow.

More than 1,100 PR professionals are using the platform. OnePitch’s clients include ARPR, Codeword, The Fletcher Group, Canva and Envato.