Stars get creative with TikTok debuts: Who did it best?

Avril Lavigne, Alicia Silverstone and Cher found fun ways to join the platform.

Avril Lavigne and Alicia Silverstone triggered millennial nostalgia and made headlines with the creative ways they have joined TikTok this month. 

Actress Silverstone reenacted a scene from the 1995 hit Clueless, with the caption, “Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok.”

@aliciasilverstone

Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok. ������ ##Clueless ##AsIf

♬ Ugh... As if - Alicia Silverstone

Meanwhile, singer Lavigne joined forces with professional skateboarder Tony Hawk for her TikTok debut, in which she lip-syncs her 2002 hit "Sk8er Boi."

@avrillavigne

He was a… @tonyhawk ##GoSkateboarding ##sk8rboi

♬ Sk8er Boi - Avril Lavigne

The iconic superstar Cher took a different approach, including wardrobe changes, hair transformations, different lighting arrangements and four takes in her 30-second video. The LGBTQ icon ended her video with the message, “Happy Pride Month to everybody in the community that I love — and that means you.”

@cher

hi @tiktok . Happy Pride ��️�� do you prefer blonde or brunette? ##ForYourPride

♬ Believe - Cher

You can only pick one – which TikTok debut wins?

