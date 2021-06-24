Stars get creative with TikTok debuts: Who did it best?

Avril Lavigne and Alicia Silverstone triggered millennial nostalgia and made headlines with the creative ways they have joined TikTok this month.
Actress Silverstone reenacted a scene from the 1995 hit Clueless, with the caption, “Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok.”
@aliciasilverstone
Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok. ������ ##Clueless ##AsIf♬ Ugh... As if - Alicia Silverstone
Meanwhile, singer Lavigne joined forces with professional skateboarder Tony Hawk for her TikTok debut, in which she lip-syncs her 2002 hit "Sk8er Boi."
@avrillavigne
He was a… @tonyhawk ##GoSkateboarding ##sk8rboi♬ Sk8er Boi - Avril Lavigne
The iconic superstar Cher took a different approach, including wardrobe changes, hair transformations, different lighting arrangements and four takes in her 30-second video. The LGBTQ icon ended her video with the message, “Happy Pride Month to everybody in the community that I love — and that means you.”
@cher
hi @tiktok . Happy Pride ��️�� do you prefer blonde or brunette? ##ForYourPride♬ Believe - Cher
You can only pick one – which TikTok debut wins?
