Nick Puleo launches Comsint

BOSTON: Weber Shandwick veteran Nick Puleo has launched Comsint, a national PR and marketing firm.

Puleo's goal with Comsint was marrying the expertise of a global firm with the transparency and agility of a boutique agency.

“We heard from many internal communications teams and C-suite leaders that they often were left feeling under-serviced and over-charged by their current agencies," Puleo said. "We built Comsint intentionally as an asset-light organization, giving us the ability to offer clients the attention of a boutique agency, while providing the services of a global firm through our network of senior advisors."

Comsint is built around that network of advisors with experience across a range of disciplines including corporate communications, digital marketing, crisis and issues management and content and video production.

These advisors are then arranged for each client into bespoke teams with experience in the client's market or industry.

Some of Comsint's current senior advisors include Jennifer Foster, who had been an account director at MullenLowe and handled the agency's relationship with HSBC; Kevin Roy, a digital guru with more than 15 years of experience in the Boston market; and Bill Atkinson, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist and former SVP at Weber Shandwick.

Puleo was most recently an SVP for corporate communications and issues management at Weber Shandwick.