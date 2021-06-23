BMO Financial Group hires Kimberley Goode as chief comms and social impact officer

CHICAGO: BMO Financial Group has appointed Kimberley Goode as chief communications and social impact officer, effective August 2.

Reporting to chief strategy and operations officer Cameron Fowler, she’ll divide her time between the company’s Toronto and Chicago offices.

In this newly created role, Goode will lead a group, which combines employee communications, media relations and government relations with the purpose and community giving teams.

Most recently, she was the SVP of external affairs at Blue Shield of California, based in the San Francisco Bay area.

The nonprofit mutual benefit corporation and health plan provided the following statement: “We thank [Goode] for her valuable contributions here at Blue Shield of California and congratulate her on her new role. We will be providing our organization update in a few weeks.”

Previously, Goode worked for nine years with Northwestern Mutual in Milwaukee. One of her responsibilities included helping to reposition the company from insurance to a broader financial services provider.

She has also held executive comms positions in blue chip corporations such as the Kellogg Company, Prudential Financial and American Express Travel Services Egypt.

Fowler noted not only Goode’s high-level communications experience but also the strengths, which she has demonstrated throughout her career.

“She is a values-based, strategic and purpose-led leader,” he stated in a release. “She has successfully led transformations focused on driving business results through integrated communications encompassing reputation management, brand building, corporate social responsibility, culture and diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Goode was a 2017 PRWeek Hall of Femme honoree.

With total assets of $950 billion, BMO is the eighth largest bank, by assets, in North America. It serves more than 12 million customers in the areas of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and capital markets.