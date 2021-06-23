The PR Week: 6.24.2021: Julianna Richter, Ogilvy

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Global CEO of public relations at Ogilvy Julianna Richter.

Podcast topics

1:27 - Richter talks about her first six months as Ogilvy global CEO during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ogilvy’s new NYC offices and back-to-office plans, the evolution and future of Ogilvy and more.

16:28 - Cannes goes virtual; winners, takeaways and trends from the all-remote Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

29:49 - Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first out LGBTQ active player in the NFL this week; what his announcement means for inclusivity in pro sports in the future.

33:21 - Communicating the risks around the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and how brands are getting involved.

37: 28 - Running through the rest of the week’s top news, from staff shortages at American Airlines to how companies observed the newly recognized federal holiday of Juneteenth.