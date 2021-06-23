Cannes Lions: Tinder, Sinyi Realty pick up entertainment Grand Prix

72andSunny won the Grand Prix in entertainment at the Cannes Lions festival for their work Swipe Night for Tinder.

Swipe Night, created in partnership with production company m ss ng p eces,

is an interactive experience that allows users to “choose their own adventure” on the Tinder app. The story follows a night out with friends, which turns dire after it becomes apparent the world is going to end. People swipe on decisions throughout the game, and Tinder matches you with other users who made similar choices — and those who chose a different path.

Dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan also nabbed the Grand Prix for its brand film for Sinyi Realty, “In Love We Trust.” The work was created in response to Taiwan’s divorce rate, which has surpassed the marriage rate, ranking first in Asia and second globally.

In the film, a woman who works at the Household Registration Office counts the numbers of marriages and divorces each day, losing faith in lasting love. She meets a grandfather who still holds his wife in his heart after losing her, which inspires her to put faith in marriage again.

In the U.S., Unilever’s Dove Men+Care won a gold Lion for its campaign Changing Papa Culture Through Pop Culture With Dads.

Other gold winners include Unknown Avatar for Enfant Bleu by Havas Sports and Entertainment, Paris (France), Blame No More for Hype Magazine by TBWA\HUNT\LASCARIS, Johannesburg (South Africa), #SafetyForSafekeepers Baklava Got Legs for Gender Equality NGO by Leo Burnett Beirut (Lebanon) and Black Santa for Coca-Cola by WMcCANN, Rio De Janeiro (Brazil).

Entertainment for Music

The official movie produced by Prettybird for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ Old Town Road, won the Grand Prix for the U.S. in entertainment in music. Mercado Livre’s “Feed Parade,” created by Gut Agency, São Paulo, also scored the Grand Prix for Brazil.

Brown Skin Girl performed by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn and Wizkid and produced by Parkwood Entertainment, was a Gold Lions winner in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Pokémon’s P25 Music by MediaMonks New York, Partizan New York and Universal Music, also won gold in the U.S, and Philipp und Keuntje’s Drowned Requiem for United for Rescue (Germany) was also named a gold winner.

Entertainment for Sports

In the U.K., Edelman nabbed the Grand Prix for Asics’s Eternal Run, an experiential campaign where runners participated in the world’s first race without a finish line, running against themselves instead of each other. It’s the first time a PR agency won an Entertainment Lions.

House of Lapland’s Salla 2032, created by Africa DDB São Paulo (Brazil) was honored with the second Grand Prix.

Gold winners were rounded out by VaynerMedia New York’s work Future Official Sponsors for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Budweiser in the U.S., BT Sport and Wunderman Thompson London’s Unscripted in the U.K. and Draftline Argentina’s Rewatch for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Quilmes Beer in Argentina.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.