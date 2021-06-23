More PR agencies shortlisted as Cannes Lions enters day three

#BuyBackFriday for Ikea, from Edelman's London office, is shortlisted twice in the Brand Experience & Activation Lions, in the Customer Retail/In-store Experience and Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility categories.

The campaign, for which Edelman is credited with idea creation, also gets the nod in the Sustainable Development Lions, in the Responsible Consumption and Production category.

Another Edelman campaign shortlisted in the Brand Experience & Activation Lions (Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts category) is Cookies in Space for Doubletree by Hilton, from the agency's Washington office.

Edelman New York is credited with idea creation for A New Jingle for a New Era for Unilever brand Good Humor, which is shortlisted in the Radio & Audio Lions in the Cultural Insight category.

Meanwhile, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment is shortlisted twice in the Brand Experience & Activation Lions for The Da Vinci of Debt for AB InBev brand Natural Light Beer – the agency's New York office has a joint idea creation credit, alongside the brewer. The campaign is nominated in the Food & Drink and Brand-owned Experiences categories.

A number of PR agencies also received credit for handling PR across the shortlists that were announced this morning.

The PR Lions winners were revealed yesterday afternoon – click here for details, and stay tuned to PRWeek.com for news on today's Lions winners.