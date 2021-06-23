H+K hires former Centrica Business comms lead

Highmore-Talbot will be a senior lead for clients in the practice, which includes Shell, Vattenfall and the Net Zero Teesside project. She will partner Energy + Industrials practice leader Karen Butcher, who has taken the reins of the practice while Sara Jurkowsky is on maternity leave.

She has 17 years of experience and has worked in senior communications roles at E.ON and Centrica, and specialises in corporate communications, stakeholder engagement and crisis comms.

“Emily brings deep and broad experience at the highest levels across energy and industrials. She will be an excellent senior adviser as we continue to expand our portfolio across the energy mix,” H+K London CEO Simon Whitehead said.

Highmore-Talbot added: “With all eyes on COP26, there has never been a more exciting time to be a comms professional in the energy and net-zero space. I’m thrilled to be joining H+K and to be working with this supremely talented team as the sector continues on its journey to deliver a cleaner, greener future for us all.”