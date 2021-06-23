Finsbury veteran joins Prosek Partners as London MD

The appointment of Walters (pictured) follows the departure of former London MD Fiona Laffan, who in January joined asset management firm Intermediate Capital Group as global head of corporate affairs.

Walters' appointment also follows that of Andrew Dowler, former Blackstone chief communications officer in Europe, as a senior advisor earlier this year.

Walters has left Finsbury Glover Hering after 14 years. He joined in its earlier guise of Finsbury as a managing director advising domestic and international clients on capital markets comms including M&A, shareholder activism, capital raising, crisis and issues management, corporate communications, reputation recovery and investor relations.

"Phil adds significant depth to our team in London," said Jennifer Prosek, founder and managing partner at Prosek. "Our private equity and special situations growth has been explosive, and Phil will greatly strengthen our capabilities in these areas. He also has the entrepreneurial spirit we love at Prosek.”

Walters said: "I'm looking forward to helping Prosek build out its fast-growing London office. The firm’s clients in the financial sector are hugely impressive and its private equity business is creating strong growth in special situations in London. I'm excited to help drive the growth of this offering."

Yesterday Prosek Partners announced it had acquired a large stake in US ESG and sustainable finance consultancy Blue Dot Capital.

Global revenue at Prosek, which has four offices in the US, grew seven per cent last year to $62m. UK revenue rose 10 per cent to £3.7m.