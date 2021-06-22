APCO promotes Kelly Stepno to lead Midwest team

CHICAGO: APCO Worldwide has promoted Kelly Stepno to MD of its North America Midwest region.

Prior, she served as North America crisis practice lead.

Stepno will lead APCO Worldwide’s North America Midwest team, based in its Chicago office, and report to Kelly Williamson, president of the firm’s North America region.

Stepno will replace Matt Gallagher, who left the firm to join BCW as EVP and corporate practice leader for North America this month.

Stepno has been succeeded by Jim Moorhead, who was promoted to North America crisis practice lead. Moorhead is a member of APCO’s International Advisory Council and previously served as senior director of crisis management and litigation communications. Moorhead will report to Eliot Hoff, global crisis practice lead.

The company has also promoted Katie Milgrom to the newly created role of Midwest deputy MD. She previously served as senior director of healthcare. Milgrom will report to Stepno.

All three promotions will be effective at the start of next month.

The moves come after APCO launched regional growth and innovation hubs in September to respond rapidly to client needs. In recent months, APCO Worldwide also increased its data offerings with the expansion of APCO Insight.

APCO’s revenue was flat last year at $142.96 million, but up 9% to $71.5 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.