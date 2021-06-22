“Health is such a basic human right. When you’re adding commerce to that, it can get a little complicated,” explains Kathryn Beiser, VP of global comms, Eli Lilly & Company. “What the pandemic did for our sector was start to balance the conversation. There was a greater appreciation of all of the different players in our ecosystem. People really got a window into everything it takes to have an effective healthcare system.”
“The key for comms pros in the sector,” she adds, “is to keep that balance going.”
And the reason it is so vital…..
“The pandemic certainly amplified some of the issues we have in society around trust and belief,” notes Anne Green, principal and managing partner at G&S Business Communications. “As communicators, this is our single biggest challenge.”
And while these challenges won’t go away easily, Green is buoyed by the fact that more attention is being paid now to systemic issues of inequality that have far too often been taken for granted or, even worse, ignored.
“We are moving out of a willful blindness,” she says. “There’s a lot more creativity now to get beyond the traditional walls of healthcare.”
This enlightening conversation also touched on the steps brands – led by their comms teams – can take to ensure that the global response to health crises is more unified going forward. Our two leaders also spoke about evolving relationships in the sector between the media and comms – “in many ways, it was more of a true partnership” over the past year-plus because everyone was in this together, explains Beiser – and agencies and in-house teams, who can learn so much from one another.
Our series is taking a hiatus for the summer. We’ll be back in September with the next podcast focused on home and building.