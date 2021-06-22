Amelia Brandt appointed SVP of purpose and impact at Zeno

NEW YORK: Zeno Group has appointed Amelia Brandt as SVP of purpose and impact.

Brandt will be responsible for advising in environmental, social and governance, social impact and purpose.

She is one of three recent hires to lead areas of strategic growth at Zeno: DEI, purpose and employee engagement.

The firm also hired Anne DeAngelis as EVP of employee engagement strategy, based in Chicago. She is reporting to Mark Shadle, MD of corporate affairs.

DeAngelis (above) is charged with advising clients on employer branding, recruitment communications, employee experience strategies, change management and return-to-office dynamics.

In April, the firm brought on Andréa Richardson as EVP of DEI, helping Zeno and its clients achieve commitments to being more diverse and inclusive.

Both Brandt and Richardson are reporting to Alison DaSilva, MD of purpose and impact.

Brandt has joined Zeno from Porter Novelli, where she was a VP in the firm's purpose practice. She created global corporate responsibility platforms and campaigns, conducted materiality assessments, consulted on a variety of ESG issues and developed some of the most regarded corporate responsibility reports in the industry.

For more than 20 years, DeAngelis worked at Boeing in Seattle and Chicago in several director-level positions, including corporate and digital communications and global brand management and advertising.

Richardson most recently co-led the DEI practice at Finsbury Glover Hering. She has also worked at Hilton, where she counseled in multicultural marketing and diversity strategy.

Last month, Zeno released its most recent round of DE&I numbers, with CEO Barby Siegel describing the improvement as "progress with a small 'p.’”

Zeno posted 8% revenue growth last year to nearly $86 million, including 13% growth in the U.S. to $68.3 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.