Kraft Heinz names Kathy Krenger chief communications officer

CHICAGO: The Kraft Heinz Company has appointed Kathy Krenger as chief communications officer.

Krenger is set to start in the role on July 21, reporting to CEO Miguel Patricio.

Michael Mullen, head of global communications and corporate affairs, is set to retire on August 15 after 23 years at Kraft Heinz.

“Leading the communications function at Kraft Heinz has been a great honor and a privilege,” said Mullen in an emailed statement. “I wish Miguel Patricio, Kathy Krenger and the Kraft Heinz leadership team nothing but continued success for the future. I am looking forward to this next phase of my life as I focus on my family.”

Krenger was not immediately available for comment.

Krenger is set to join Kraft Heinz from Hyatt Hotels, where she is SVP of global communications, leading corporate, internal, brand and field communications for the company and more than 1,000 hotels worldwide.

“We thank [Krenger] for her leadership over the past four years, including during one of the most challenging times for our industry, and wish her all the best in her next chapter,” said Mark Vondrasek, Hyatt chief commercial officer, in a statement. “We are pleased that Franziska Weber, VP of global corporate communications, has agreed to lead Hyatt’s global communications team on an interim basis, starting July 5.”

Before joining Hyatt in 2017, Krenger was GM of Edelman's specialized food and beverage agency, Edible. She was also a GM for DJE Holdings specialty shop Krispr, which was created in 2012 to handle the Kellogg account and allow Edelman to avoid potential client conflicts, particularly with the PepsiCo-Quaker brands that Edelman represented. At Edelman, Krenger supported clients in travel and tourism, CPG and retail, with a concentration in food and beverage.

Earlier in her career, Krenger was a PR director at Burson-Marsteller, leading the global McDonald's account, including the brand’s Olympic sponsorship, as well as Kellogg's, Six Flags and Ticketmaster, Kraft Heinz said in a statement.

In Q1, Kraft Heinz’s net sales increased 2.5% organically versus the year-ago period to $6.4 billion, and its gross profit was up 18.5% to $2.2 billion. The company is studying whether it will increase its prices amid rising concerns about inflation, Patricio told Time.

This story was updated with comment from Mullen.