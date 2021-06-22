Prosek Partners acquires stake in ESG advisory consultancy Blue Dot Capital

NEW YORK: Prosek Partners has acquired a large stake in ESG and sustainable finance consultancy Blue Dot Capital.

Blue Dot has expertise in advising investment-management firms on developing comprehensive environmental, social and governance and impact investing capabilities.

Both firms—which are women-owned—have been working together for almost two years, advising clients on developing and communicating their ESG commitments to stakeholders.

Prosek's investment in the firm will allow for better cohesion across a full range of ESG advisory services for clients, including strategic ESG and impact investment.

These services are critical at a time when financial companies transition to a more sustainable approach to business, according to Jennifer Prosek, CEO and managing partner of Prosek Partners.

"Every asset manager we represent has committed to ESG both at the corporate and the product level,” Prosek said in a statement. "We have developed a team that can build and measure the investment programs and also communicate them to stakeholders."

The partnership will also enable Blue Dot to deepen its sustainable investment and net zero research capabilities.

Prosek Partners' revenue grew 7% in 2020 to $62 million, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2021.