Cannes Lions: Burger King wins Grands Prix in Direct and Social & Influencer Lions for Stevenage Challenge

David Madrid and David Miami won Grands Prix in both the Direct and Social & Influencer Lions on Tuesday for their “Stevenage Challenge” campaign for Burger King. The campaign involved the fast-food chain sneaking its logo into EA Sports game FIFA 20 by sponsoring Stevenage FC, which plays in League Two, the fourth tier of English football. It also won a gold and a silver in Direct, and a silver in Social & Influencer.

A second Grand Prix was awarded in the Social & Influencer Lions to R/GA San Francisco for Reddit campaign "Superb Owl".

Direct

There were four other gold winners from the US: McCann New York for Mastercard’s "True Name”, Saatchi & Saatchi New York for “Laundry Night” from Procter & Gamble brand Tide, Gut Agency, Miami for Popeyes “That look from Popeyes”, and FCB New York for “Contract for Change” from AB InBev’s Michelob Ultra Pure Gold.

The only U.K. gold Lion went to McCann London for Xbox One X campaign “The birth of gaming tourism”. A further eight golds were awarded, with one winner each from Australia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Colombia, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, and a joint entry from Mexico and Latvia.

US and UK entrants made a clean sweep of the silver and bronze Lions awarded in Direct. Alongside the Burger King campaign, there were eight US silver winners and one US/Canadian winner. FCB dominated, with FCB Chicago taking fours silvers – one a joint win with FCB New York – and FCB Canada, Toronto winning jointly with Google VR in San Francisco. There was one silver each for Gut Agency, Miami, R/GA San Francisco, Translation, New York/AT&T, El Segundo and Arnold Worldwide, Boston.

From the UK, there was one silver Lion each for Wunderman Thompson and TBWA\London.

There were nine bronzes for US entrants: one each for McCann New York, Vaynermedia New York, FCB New York, Area 23 New York, McCann Health, Arnold Boston, R/GA SF, The Community New York, and again for FCB Canada/Google VR SF.

UK agencies won four bronzes: two for McCann London, one for McCann Bristol and one for Adam & Eve/DDB.

Social & Influencer

US agencies won four of eight golds awarded in this category. They went to VMLY&R for Wendy’s “Super Wendy’s World”; 72andSunny LA for Tinder “Swipe night”; Vaynermedia New York for Budweiser “Future official sponsors”; and BBDO New York for Sandy Hook Promise “Back to School Essentials”.

The other four golds went to Publicis Conseil in Paris, BBDO Toronto, Publicis Mexico/Publicis Latvia and DDB Germany in Berlin.

Aside from the Burger King campaign, there were six silvers for US agencies: two for GSD&M, Austin, and one each for Fallon Minneapolis, VMLY&R Kansas City, BBDO New York and R/GA San Francisco.

There were two silvers for UK agencies, one apiece for McCann Manchester and FCB Inferno.

There were 12 bronze Lions in Social & Influencer for US entrants, and none for the UK.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.