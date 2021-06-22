MSL, BCW and LLYC among winners as ad agencies dominate PR Lions

Grand Prixs were awarded to The Bread Exam, by McCann Paris for Spinneys and the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation, and Contract For Change by FCB Chicago/FCB New York for AB InBev's Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. Weber Shandwick is credited with handling PR for both Grand Prix winners (in the guise of 3PM Agency New York for the AB InBev campaign).

Herd MSL, LLYC, Current Global, Beach Mode (BCW) and Action Russia were the only PR agencies credited for award-winning ideas. In total, 67 Lions were awarded across Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Action’s Gold Lion campaign focuses on the boycott of the opening of a perfume boutique in the Stalin-era house of executions.

Herd MSL worked with Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne on the Donation Dollar campaign that picked up Silver Lion.

LLYC's The Last Older Person to Die in Loneliness for BBK Foundation picked up a Silver Lion, having won Bronze in the Outdoor Lions yesterday.

The Bread Exam used a Lebanese tradition, breadmaking, to educate women in Lebanon how to self-examine for potential signs of breast cancer. Speaking about the campaign, PR Lions Jury president Gail Heimann, who is president and CEO of Weber Shandwick, said: “This one was a very simple, very elegant idea. It used its simplicity to break through, and did so in a way that was beautiful and intimate, but also drove change."

AB InBev's brand Michelob Ultra Pure Gold helps US farmers transition to organic farming with an agreement that guarantees them a buyer in three years when their organic transition is complete, removing one of the biggest barriers to going organic.

Other notable winners included Burger Kings moldy whopper (David Miami, Ingo Stockholm, Publicis Romania) the uncensored library (DDB Germany for Reporter Without Border), House of Lapland (Africa for Salla 2032) and Sperm Positive: The World’s first HIV-Positive Sperm Bank (DDB New Zealand).

This year’s PR Lions span two years of work and attracted 1,725 entries: 501 from the US, 129 from the UK, 83 from Brazil, 79 from Japan, 71 from France, and 63 from Germany. Just under 10 per cent of those entries (165) made the shortlist.

Burger King’s sponsorship of Stevenage Football Club, by David, picked up a Grand Prix in the Direct Lions category.