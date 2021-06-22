Charity specialist becomes Scout Association's public affairs chief

He starts his new role this week and will report directly to Chloe Kembery, director of communications and marketing.



Sundell has been tasked with developing high profile campaigns and lobbying to further the organisation’s reach and impact.



One of his key priorities will be to support Matt Hyde, the charity's chief executive, in securing policy changes and additional funding from the Government.



Sundell has spent seven years working in a variety of public affairs roles for charities, starting out at the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where he spent more than two years as a public affairs officer.



He worked for the NSPCC as a senior policy and public affairs officer and was then policy and public affairs manager at the Teenage Cancer Trust, rising to become the charity's head of policy, public affairs and campaigns.



Commenting on his new role at the Scout Association, Sundell said: “I am so excited to be joining the Scouts – an organisation that has helped empower and develop so many young people across generations.”



He added: “I am really passionate about helping young people to fulfil their potential, and about making a positive impact in local communities. What Scouts do to prepare young people with #SkillsForLife and for better futures is inspiring and can be life changing. I can't wait to get started.”



Sundell will “play an important part in leading strategies that support thousands of Scout volunteers to help young people to reconnect with those around them and build their skills for life”, according to Kembery.



“He brings a strong track record of successful influencing campaigns for organisations that support young people, and his public affairs expertise and his energy will be an excellent addition to our award-winning team,” she said.





