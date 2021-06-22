Edelman shortlisted in more non-PR Lions at Cannes

In the Entertainment for Sport Lions, Edelman London's 'Eternal Run' campaign for Asics running shoe brand Glideride (below) is shortlisted in the Brand Storytelling category.

Hair Love by Edelman New York for Unilever brand Dove (below) is shortlisted in the Audience Engagement/Distribution Strategy category at the Entertainment Lions.

Edelman is credited with "idea creation" in these two campaigns. In terms of idea creation credits, PR agencies were otherwise virtually absent from these two Lions category shortlists, and four others that were announced this morning: Film Craft Lions, Industry Craft Lions, Digital Craft Lions, and Entertainment for Music Lions.

The PR Lions results are due to be announced early afternoon BST today (22 June) – stay tuned to PRWeek for coverage.

Click here to read which PR agencies made the PR Lions shortlist, and shortlists of other Lions awards that are due to be announced this afternoon.