Edelman shortlisted in more non-PR Lions at Cannes

Added 1 hour ago by John Harrington

Two campaigns by Edelman have been shortlisted in different Cannes Lions awards this morning, ahead of the announcement of the PR Lions winners.

News

In the Entertainment for Sport Lions, Edelman London's 'Eternal Run' campaign for Asics running shoe brand Glideride (below) is shortlisted in the Brand Storytelling category.

Hair Love by Edelman New York for Unilever brand Dove (below) is shortlisted in the Audience Engagement/Distribution Strategy category at the Entertainment Lions.

Edelman is credited with "idea creation" in these two campaigns. In terms of idea creation credits, PR agencies were otherwise virtually absent from these two Lions category shortlists, and four others that were announced this morning: Film Craft Lions, Industry Craft Lions, Digital Craft Lions, and Entertainment for Music Lions.

The PR Lions results are due to be announced early afternoon BST today (22 June) – stay tuned to PRWeek for coverage.

Click here to read which PR agencies made the PR Lions shortlist, and shortlists of other Lions awards that are due to be announced this afternoon.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now