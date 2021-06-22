Former Chancellor comms director joins investment bank

Trowbridge – who served as a special adviser and director of communications for Philip Hammond when he was Chancellor between 2016 and 2019 – will join Lazard’s global communications team.

She brings 15 years of experience as a communications consultant, strategist and journalist.

Since 2019, Trowbridge has worked as an independent consultant to businesses and boards of directors, advising on strategic positioning, public and regulatory affairs and corporate branding. This includes advisory roles at WA Communications and Weber Shandwick.

Earlier in her career, she was a business and economics correspondent for Sky News and Bloomberg News.

“Poppy is a top tier media and communications expert, with the right combination of experience, energy and creativity to promote the Lazard brand,” Lazard UK Investment Banking CEO Cyrus Kapadia said. “Poppy joins us as we continue to grow, and add senior talent and capabilities to support our clients and strategy.”