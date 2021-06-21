As we still recover from an historically challenging year-plus, there are some silver linings to be found from the tumultuous period.
“COVID-19 has made people even more acutely aware of what is happening with their bodies,” notes Kallie Goodwin, VP of family and wellness brands at Danone North America.
Danone is very much a brand that seeks to help consumers with their holistic health. While that is well known, most are unaware of any connection between the company and the battle with COVID-19. Goodwin, however, was quick to establish such links.
Activia, a Danone brand, worked with Rutgers last year to discover the connection between people’s microbiomes and the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.
Over the course of this enlightening conversation, Goodwin spoke about a variety of matters that are essential to a healthy brand, none more so than purpose.
Danone has been a certified B Corp since April 2018, but its ability to attain that status was only made possible by its decades-long staunch commitment to helping society. And that determination is consistent across the company.
“Working for a house of brands really allows us to get to the heart of what every consumer wants,” Goodwin says. “But every individual brand has the same ‘One Planet. One Health’ mission that Danone has. They each do it in their own way, but it’s the connective tissue that brings them all together.”
Deep dives are also taken into lessons learned from younger consumers, as well as what remote working has taught Goodwin as both a communicator and manager of teams.
We welcome you to watch the entire conversation with Goodwin below.