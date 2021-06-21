Intellifluence releases iOS, Android apps

“Warm contact” influencer network Intellifluence is releasing an iOS app.

The app targets influencers who want to be connected with brands. It was developed based on data suggesting that most of the network’s users are interacting with it on their mobile devices. The company is also planning to release an Android app via the Play Store.

The app will facilitate better engagement through in-app and mobile push notifications and will also shorten turnaround times for all parties, Intellifluence said.

Intellifluence has a network of more than 140,000 creators. It calls itself a “dual-sided marketplace,” allowing both influencers and brands to connect with one another. All of the communication and transactions between the two parties take place on the platform.

Unlike other influencer marketing companies that focus on building a large list of influencers through cold contact, Intellifluence relies on a “warm outreach” approach, the company said. This strategy avoids common pitfalls of influencers not knowing that they appear on influencer lists and the possibility that their contact details are not up-to-date.

Intellifluence launched in 2016. Since its founding, more than 140,000 influencers have opted in to the platform, expressing their availability to partner with brands.