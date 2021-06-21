Fledgling health agency builds client roster and makes senior hire from rival

Twelve, based in Worthing, West Sussex, was launched last year by Chris Webb, former head of the consumer health division at Pegasus, and Neil Sparks, ex-head of Pegasus' design and creative services.

Twelve announced today that it has gained two new clients. It has been appointed to work with medical products firm Molnlycke after a competitive pitch process. The agency is working across its wound care portfolio and reports to Liz Neal, head of wound care marketing.

The agency has also won the Active Iron account after a competitive pitch. It is now working on an integrated campaign for the iron supplements company that includes influencer partnerships and media relations, reporting to Active Iron brand and community lead Claire Lynch.

The new accounts are part of a growing client roster that already includes the British Skin Foundation, Dogs for Good, Animalcare and Nasaleze. Another of Twelve’s clients is pharma firm Boehringer Ingelheim, which agency co-founder Webb worked with during his time at Pegasus.

Earlier this year Pegasus was merged with Ashfield Digital and Creative and Cambridge Biomarketing to create Mind+Matter.

Karl Kasparis spent more than seven years at Pegasus and was promoted to senior account director after the merger, but he left Mind+Matter in April.

Kasparis, who worked with Sparks and Webb during their time at Pegasus, has joined their new agency as an associate director. He started in his role at Twelve this month and is managing a team of five, including consultants, working on various accounts, including Active Iron, Animalcare, and Molnlycke.

Webb commented: “Karl is a great addition to the team and has fitted in straight away. Having worked with him for many years, we look forward to benefiting from his enthusiasm, tenacity and drive.”

Twelve has enjoyed rapid growth since its launch last year and now has six staff and a team of specialists, such as videographers, animators, developers and paid social experts, that it brings in as needed to work on different projects.

